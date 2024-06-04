Suarez (hand) played catch without any apparent issues Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

He gave a thumbs up to reporters afterward and Phillies manager Rob Thomson said of Suarez that "it looks good so far." Suarez will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and assuming that goes well he's expected to be cleared to start against the Mets this weekend in London. The lefty had to depart his last outing Saturday versus the Cardinals after being struck on the pitching hand by a comebacker.