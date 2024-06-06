Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Suarez (thumb) has been cleared to start Saturday's game against the Mets in London, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "I think so," Thomson said ,when asked if Suarez would make his next scheduled start. "It looks like it. I believe we can line him up."

Suarez didn't throw a bullpen session Wednesday like Thomson intimated would be the case Tuesday, but the southpaw played catch for the second day in a row and appears to be feeling fine. He'll throw a light bullpen session Friday, but the Phillies are seemingly already banking on Suarez being available without restriction for the first of two games in London, with Taijuan Walker set to take the hill for the Sunday contest. Suarez was removed from his most recent start this past Saturday against the Cardinals after taking a comebacker to his left thumb. He avoided any structural damage to the thumb and merely dealt with some light swelling, which has since subsided.