Manager Rob Thomson said Suarez (hand) will play catch Tuesday and throw a bullpen session Wednesday before the Phillies decide on the left-hander's next step, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Suarez was forced out after just two innings in his most recent start against the Cardinals on Saturday, when he took a 106.1 mile-per-hour line drive off his pitching hand. X-rays cleared Suarez of any structural damage, but he's still dealing with some bruising and swelling that could present some difficulty for the southpaw in commanding his full arsenal. The upcoming bullpen session will represent an important test for Suarez in showing the Phillies' coaching and training staffs that the injury won't affect his pitching. At this stage, Thomson said that Suarez remains in play for his next turn through the rotation, which falls during the Phillies' two-game series with the Mets in London this weekend.