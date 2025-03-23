Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Suarez (back) will begin the season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The left-hander suffered the back injury last week and will unavailable for at least the first couple weeks of the regular season. Taijuan Walker will step into Philadelphia's rotation while Suarez is sidelined.
