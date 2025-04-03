Suarez (back) could face live hitters in his next scheduled throwing session before the end of the week, MLB.com reports.

Suarez continues to progress in his recovery from lower-back stiffness, and he'll likely need to go on at least a brief minor-league rehab assignment before rejoining Philadelphia's roster. That could be the next step in his throwing progression, barring any setbacks in this weekend's slated session, and the left-hander remains on track to return to the major leagues before the end of April. Taijuan Walker is occupying a spot in the Phillies' rotation in Suarez's stead, and he threw six scoreless innings with four strikeouts while earning the win in Thursday's start against the Rockies.