Suarez (back) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first time the left-hander has faced hitters since he came down with lower-back stiffness in mid-March. Suarez could be cleared for a rehab assignment soon if things go well Saturday. He hopes to be ready for his season debut before the end of April.

