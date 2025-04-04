Suarez (back) will throw a live batting practice session Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
It will be the first time the left-hander has faced hitters since he came down with lower-back stiffness in mid-March. Suarez could be cleared for a rehab assignment soon if things go well Saturday. He hopes to be ready for his season debut before the end of April.
