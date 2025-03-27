Suarez (back) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It will be his first time throwing from the bump since he developed lower-back stiffness following an intrasquad appearance in mid-March. Suarez will continue to build up as his health allows, with a return before the end of April possible if all goes well. Taijuan Walker is holding down a spot in the Phillies' rotation until Suarez is ready.