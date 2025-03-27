Suarez (back) will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It will be his first time throwing from the bump since he developed lower-back stiffness following an intrasquad appearance in mid-March. Suarez will continue to build up as his health allows, with a return before the end of April possible if all goes well. Taijuan Walker is holding down a spot in the Phillies' rotation until Suarez is ready.
More News
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Hopes to return sometime in April•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Needs IL stint•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Plays catch again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Playing catch Friday•
-
Phillies' Ranger Suarez: Undergoes tests on stiff back•