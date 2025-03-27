The Phillies placed Suarez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with low-back stiffness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Suarez is throwing on flat ground as he overcomes a back issue but is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season. Taijuan Walker is occupying a spot in the Philadelphia rotation until Suarez is ready.
