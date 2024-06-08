Suarez (10-1) earned the win Saturday over the Mets in London, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

It wasn't Suarez's most dominant outing (the eight hits allowed were a season high), though he managed to limit the damage en route to his league-leading 10th win. It's encouraging to see Suarez make a successful return to the mound after he was struck in the pitching hand by a line drive in his last start, forcing him out of the game after two innings. Overall, the 28-year-old southpaw sports a pristine 1.81 ERA with a 0.85 WHIP and 85:17 K:BB across 79.2 innings this year. Suarez is currently lined up to face the Orioles on the road in his next outing.