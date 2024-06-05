Suarez (hand) is in line to start Saturday versus the Phillies in London after playing catch again Wednesday, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Suarez had been slated to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, but instead he played catch for the second straight day. The change of plans does not appear to have altered anything for this weekend, as the southpaw remains on track to make his next scheduled start. Suarez had to exit his last outing Saturday against the Cardinals after being hit on the left hand by a comebacker.