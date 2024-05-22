Suarez (9-0) earned the win Tuesday over the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings.

Suarez was stellar again Tuesday, holding Texas to a lone run on a Marcus Semien double in the third inning while recording a season-high 10 strikeouts. The 28-year-old southpaw has been a revelation for the Phillies this season -- his ERA is down to a sparkling 1.36 with a 0.79 WHIP and 49:9 K:BB while earning a league-most nine wins across 10 starts (66 innings). Suarez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend in Colorado.