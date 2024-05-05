Suarez (6-0) collected the win Saturday versus the Giants, permitting three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

There was a rain delay before the game and more inclement weather during the contest, but Suarez seemed undaunted as he became the first six-game winner in baseball (Tyler Glasnow joined him later Saturday). It speaks as to how well Suarez has pitched this season that this was easily his worst start since his first outing of the season when he allowed three runs in five innings. The three runs the left-hander gave up Saturday matched his total from his previous five starts. With a matchup versus the Marlins looming next week, Suarez has a good chance to keep rolling.