McClain was placed on the paternity list Monday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

McClain appeared in two low-leverage situations for the Phillies over the start of the season, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out zero over two innings. He'll now be unavailable for several days as he prepares for the birth of his child. Right-hander Enyel De Los Santos was recalled from the alternate training site to take his place.