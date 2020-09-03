site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Reggie McClain: Outrighted to alternate site
RotoWire Staff
McClain cleared waivers and was outrighted to Lehigh Valley, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
He was designated for assignment but will remain in the organization to provide bullpen depth going forward. McClain logged a 5.06 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 5.1 innings this season.
