Phillies' Reggie McClain: Designated for assigment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McClain was designated for assignment Monday.
He has a 5.06 ERA and 2.25 WHIP in 5.1 innings this season. McClain will likely pass through waivers and remain in the organization as bullpen depth.
