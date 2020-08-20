site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-reggie-mcclain-activated-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' Reggie McClain: Activated Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McClain (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.
He has not pitched since the first series of the season due to the shoulder issue, but fortunately it was not a season ender. McClain should work in low-leverage spots going forward.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.