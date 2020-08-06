McClain was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder impingement, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

McClain spent the past several days on the paternity list, but he'll be sidelined longer due to a shoulder issue. The transaction is retroactive to Aug. 3, so the right-hander will be eligible to return as early as Aug. 14, when the team begins a series against the Mets. However, the severity of the injury is unclear, and the team hasn't announced when McClain could return. He had made just two relief appearances in low-leverage situations for Philadelphia to begin the season.