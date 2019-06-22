Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Delivers multi-hit performance

Hoskins went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in Friday's loss to the Marlins.

Hoskins registered a pair of extra-base hits, but he was unable to help his team to victory Friday evening in a low-scoring affair. After going 0-for-8 over his last two contests, Hoskins appeared to be seeing the ball well at the plate in the series opener.

