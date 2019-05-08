Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Smacks 11th homer
Hoskins went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, double and three runs scored Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Hoskins had already had a productive night by doubling and scoring two runs when he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning. However, he capped off his performance by lifting his 11th home run of the season over the left field fence to give the Phillies an 11-1 lead. Hoskins continues to swing a hot bat, pairing a .302/.425/.651 line with elite power and counting stat production in the early going.
