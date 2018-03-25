The Phillies designated Pinto for assignment on Sunday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The move frees up space on the Phillies 40-man roster for top prospect Scott Kingery, who the team also signed to an extension. Pinto was sent to minor-league camp in mid-March, and his removal from the 40-man roster makes it more difficult for the right-hander to earn a promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.