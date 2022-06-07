Kingery's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday.
Kingery missed the start of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, and he reported to Triple-A Lehigh Valley once he returned to full health. He hit .185 with a homer, eight runs, six RBI and two steals over 16 games with the Triple-A club but will join the major-league roster after Johan Camargo (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Kingery should serve as a utility man during his time in the majors.
