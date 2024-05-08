Turnbull threw two innings of relief Tuesday against the Blue Jays, walking one but allowing no hits or runs.

Turnbull was expected to pitch in some sort of piggyback setup with Cristopher Sanchez, but Tuesday's game didn't entirely fit that pattern. Sanchez threw seven innings of one-run ball before turning it over to Turnbull in the eighth with the Phillies up 8-1. Turnbull's outing therefore wound up looking much more like traditional low-leverage relief work than a proper piggybacking arrangement. It's not yet clear whether Turnbull will be used as a typical reliever for the foreseeable future or if the Phillies will keep him lined up with Sanchez's starts.