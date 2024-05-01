Turnbull didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and no walks over 5.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

The only run charged against Turnbull came in the third inning when Zach Neto tagged him for a solo homer. The 31-year-old hasn't allowed more than four hits in a game this season and with the Phillies expected to trim their six-man rotation back to five now that Taijuan Walker is healthy, Turnbull has certainly made a case for maintaining a starting role. However, after dealing with severe injuries in 2022 and 2023, the Phillies could look to watch his workload early in hopes of keeping him fresh throughout the long season. If Turnbull sticks in the rotation, he'd likely toe the rubber early next week, either catching the series finale against the Giants or the series opener against Toronto.