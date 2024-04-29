Turnbull will start Tuesday's game against the Angels, with Zack Wheeler getting moved back a day and Aaron Nola moved back to Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Rob Thomson said that he wanted to give Wheeler and Nola the extra rest days, and that he's not inclined to go with a six-man rotation. However, this buys him another start to compare Turnbull against Taijuan Walker and allows people to use Turnbull for another week.