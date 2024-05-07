Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Turnbull will pitch in relief Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thomson wouldn't reveal exactly how Turnbull will be used, but Gelb says the right-hander will likely pitch three innings or so in what could be a piggyback situation with starter Cristopher Sanchez. Turnbull was demoted to the Phillies recently in spite of a 1.67 ERA and 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings this season, as the team has an eye on his workload since he hasn't thrown more than 56.2 innings in a season since 2019.