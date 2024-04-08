Walker (shoulder) will begin a minor league assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The plan is for Walker to get four starts with increasing pitch counts before joining the Phillies' rotation. Todd Zolecki of MLB.com adds that Philadelphia wants to see Walker reach 100 pitches before rejoining the team. The right-hander was placed on the team's 15-day IL after dealing with right shoulder impingement during spring training.