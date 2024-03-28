The Phillies placed Walker (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

He was one of five Phillies players to land on the IL on Thursday as Philadelphia reduced its active roster to 26 men in advance of the team's season opener versus Atlanta. Walker, who is recovering from right shoulder soreness, hasn't resumed throwing since he experienced discomfort in a bullpen session last weekend. Spencer Turnbull will step into the Philadelphia rotation as the team's No. 5 starter until Walker is ready to make his season debut.