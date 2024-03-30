Walker (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Saturday marked the first time Walker has thrown off a mound since he landed on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said the right-hander is scheduled throw another session during the week and that the team will likely take Walker's rehab program slowly.
