Hunter underwent surgery on his right flexor tendon Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hunter was sent to the shelf July 14 due to a right forearm strain, and it was later determined that he needed surgery to repair his flexor tendon. His UCL was looked at during the procedure, and it was determined that it did not need to be surgically repaired. Skipper Gabe Kapler confirmed that Hunter will miss the remainder of the 2019 campaign after going under the knife, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

