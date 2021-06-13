Velasquez allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while punching out five across five innings during Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. He did not factor in the decision.

Velasquez allowed both of his runs in the second inning, yielding a solo homer to Gary Sanchez and an RBI triple to Brett Gardner. The right-hander appeared to be in line for a win as he exited with a 6-2 lead after five innings, but the Phillies bullpen stumbled late to ultimately give him a no-decision. Velasquez, who has yet to pitch into the seventh inning this season, will take a 4.25 ERA into his start against the Giants next weekend.