Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Velasquez is set to undergo an MRI and receive further medical opinions after the right-hander exited his start in Saturday's loss to the Mariners with elbow discomfort, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Velasquez was shelved for about three and a half weeks with elbow inflammation before he returned from the 15-day injured list Saturday, only to suffer a setback with his throwing arm two innings into his start and returning to the IL a day later. The 30-year-old implied that he'll likely be in store for a lengthier absence than the previous one in his second stint on the IL, though he's optimistic that he'll pitch again in 2023. Expect a clearer timeline as well as a more precise diagnosis of his injury to become available once the results of the MRI are read.