Velasquez underwent season-ending surgery Friday on his right elbow, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Velasquez was originally diagnosed with elbow inflammation when he landed back on the injured list May 28, but further testing revealed the need for a surgical repair of his ulnar collateral ligament. It was not Tommy John surgery, but he's likely to miss 11-to-12 months anyway. The 31-year-old right-hander finishes the 2023 campaign with a 3.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB in eight starts (37.1 innings) with the Pirates. He is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.