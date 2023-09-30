The Phillies recalled Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Wilson spent the vast majority of the season in Triple-A, slashing .259/.363/.515 with 31 homers and 86 RBI across 544 plate appearances. He's played in just five major-league games in his career, going 2-for-6 with a home run, and he will likely serve as bench depth heading into the postseason. Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.