The Phillies recalled Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Wilson spent the vast majority of the season in Triple-A, slashing .259/.363/.515 with 31 homers and 86 RBI across 544 plate appearances. He's played in just five major-league games in his career, going 2-for-6 with a home run, and he will likely serve as bench depth heading into the postseason. Rodolfo Castro was optioned to Lehigh Valley in a corresponding move.
