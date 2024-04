Wilson (hand) has appeared in each of Triple-A Lehigh Valley's first three games of the season, going 2-for-9 with a double and an RBI.

Wilson exited the Phillies' March 21 Grapefruit League game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch and was optioned to the minors a day later, but he avoided any sort of major injury and was deemed good to go for the start of the Triple-A season.