Wilson went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Getting the start at third base and batting seventh, Wilson flashed the speed that allowed him to rack up 32 steals in 38 attempts over 125 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. The 29-year-old utility player couldn't repeat his success in the nightcap however, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts while seeing time at first and second base. With the Phillies already locked into the No. 4 seed in the National League playoffs and set to host a wild-card series beginning Tuesday, Wilson could get one more start Sunday as the team rests its regulars ahead of the postseason.