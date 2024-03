Wilson was removed from Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays after getting hit in the left hand by a pitch, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rob Thomson said Wilson went in for imaging after getting hit and everything looked good, but Wilson will still receive an X-ray on his hand just to be safe. Wilson is slashing .241/.361/.414 through 36 plate appearances this spring, though there's a good chance he returns to Triple-A to begin the season.