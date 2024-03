Wilson went 1-for-1 and scored a run after drawing a walk during Philephdelia's 2-1 loss to New York on Monday.

Given Wilson's versatility, the 29-year-old could have a chance at making the Opening Day roster depending on his bat. Through 21 plate appearances in the spring, Wilson is hitting .286 and obviously has the speed to be an impact whenever he's on base, but with the Phillies relatively healthy entering the regular season it's unclear where Wilson lands ahead of Opening Day.