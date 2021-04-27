Wheeler (2-2) allowed one run on one hit and three walks over eight innings Monday, striking out nine and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Wheeler made it through eight scoreless innings and never let a runner beyond first base. He then walked Matt Carpenter to begin the ninth and was charged with the run when he came around to score with Hector Neris on the mound. The 30-year-old tossed 73 of his 114 pitches for strikes and improved to 2-2 on the year while lowering his ERA to 3.13. Wheeler will take on the Mets at home Saturday.