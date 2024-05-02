Wheeler (3-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Although Wheeler wasn't able to extend his streak of one-hit starts, he delivered another excellent outing. His lone blemish came in the second inning when Ehire Adrianza swatted a two-out solo homer. Wheeler has been one of the best arms in baseball lately, having surrendered one run on seven hits with 22 strikeouts in 18.1 innings across his last three starts. He'll look to keep the ball rolling in a tentative matchup with the Blue Jays next Wednesday.