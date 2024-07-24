Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across seven scoreless innings against Minnesota.

Wheeler was removed from his July 9 start with back spasms and missed a turn in the rotation due to the issue. He took the mound Tuesday for the first time since and didn't skip a beat. Wheeler struck out seven batters for a third consecutive start and garnered his 15th quality start of the year. The 34-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP to pair with a 133:37 K:BB across 123.3 innings this season. He's scheduled to face the Yankees early next week.