Share Video

Link copied!

Wheeler didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts across seven scoreless innings against Minnesota.

Wheeler was removed from his July 9 start with back spasms and missed a turn in the rotation due to the issue. He took the mound Tuesday for the first time since and didn't skip a beat. Wheeler struck out seven batters for a third consecutive start and garnered his 15th quality start of the year. The 34-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP to pair with a 133:37 K:BB across 123.3 innings this season. He's scheduled to face the Yankees early next week.

More News