Wheeler (2-1) earned the win against the Marlins on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out 13 in seven innings.

Wheeler needed 96 pitches (of which 69 were strikes) to make it through seven innings while generating 20 whiffs. The only blemish to his night came in the sixth inning, when he gave up a two-run homer to Eric Wagaman, but Wheeler rebounded in the seventh frame by striking out the side. It was the second time Wheeler has fanned 10 batters or more in game this season, and his 13 strikeouts were the second-most of his career. He leads the National League with 41 strikeouts and is second in the majors behind Cole Ragans (42). Wheeler is lined up to face the Mets at Citi Field next week, where he'll look to earn a second-straight win.