Wheeler will be the Phillies' starter for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies were unable to clinch a wild-card spot for the playoffs following Saturday's loss to the Rays. As a result, Wheeler will take to the mound for Sunday's regular-season finale, meaning that he wouldn't be available to pitch in the playoffs until Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, if Philadelphia qualifies. Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) is also expected to be activated from the 15-day IL ahead of Sunday's game and be available out of the bullpen.