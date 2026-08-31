Wheeler (11-5) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Wheeler worked out of a first-inning jam while allowing just one run before settling in for five scoreless frames. It was a much-needed rebound performance for the right-hander, who was pummeled for eight runs last time out against Seattle and entered Sunday with a 7.59 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 21.1 innings over his previous five starts. Overall, Wheeler owns a 3.31 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 154:41 K:BB across 130.1 innings (23 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against Atlanta.