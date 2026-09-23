Wheeler did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 11 across 5.2 innings.

Wheeler set the tone early by striking out the side in the first inning, with his third punchout being the 2,000th of his career. The hard-throwing right-hander wasn't done there, as he proceeded to strike out each of the next four batters he faced, setting a franchise record of seven-straight punchouts to start a game. Wheeler is lined up to start this weekend at home against the Rays, though whether he pitches against Tampa Bay (or operates in a reduced capacity) could depend on the Phillies' postseason situation heading into the weekend. He has a 13-5 record over 27 starts with a 3.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 188:47 K:BB over 156 innings this season.