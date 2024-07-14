Wheeler (back) played catch in the outfield Sunday and is expected to make his next start for the Phillies on July 22 or 23 versus the Twins in Minnesota, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

A bout with back spasms caused Wheeler to miss out on a start in the Phillies' final game before the All-Star break Sunday versus the Athletics, and it'll also prevent from making his second appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday. Fortunately, the back issue wasn't significant enough to force Wheeler to the IL, and if he continues to remain free of setbacks in his throwing sessions over the next week, he should be ready to take the hill July 22 or 23 without any restrictions. With a 10-4 record, 2.70 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 116.2 innings over his 16 outings on the season, Wheeler had been a leading candidate to start for the National League in the All-Star Game, but those duties will now fall to Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes.