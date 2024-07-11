Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Wheeler (back) won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Athletics, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old had an MRI on his back come back negative after he experienced lower-back tightness during Tuesday's start, but Philadelphia will play it safe and skip the right-hander for his final outing before the All-Star break. Wheeler is expected to be ready to go to begin the second half, though it's unclear if he'll be tabbed to start during the opening series in Pittsburgh.
