Wheeler (back) is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

Just as manager Rob Thomson had suggested would be the case heading into the All-Star break, Wheeler won't have to miss another turn through the rotation and will get the ball for the Phillies' fifth game of the second half. Wheeler was unable to make a start last weekend against the Athletics while he contended with back spasms, but after getting extended rest over the All-Star break, he looks to be healthy again. The right-hander has met expectations for fantasy managers who invested an early-round pick, as he'll head into Tuesday's outing with a 10-4 record, 2.70 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 116.2 innings over 19 starts.