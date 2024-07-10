Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Wheeler (back) isn't certain to make his next start Sunday against the Athletics, though an MRI on the right-hander's back revealed no structural damage, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "We're going to be very cautious with him... We'll know [Thursday]," Thomson said, when asked about Wheeler's status for Sunday.

Wheeler was pulled after five innings in his start during Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Dodgers due to left lower-back tightness. Though Thomson admitted that Wheeler is still feeling sore, the 34-year-old looks to have avoided a significant injury. Even so, with the All-Star break looming, the Phillies could have Wheeler skip his next turn so that he can benefit from some extended time to heal up from the back issue. The team should provide more clarity on its plans for Wheeler after reassessing his condition Thursday.