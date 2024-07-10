Wheeler was removed from his start Tuesday against the Dodgers due to left lower-back tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Wheeler was able to get through five innings in 76 pitches before leaving Tuesday's contest, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but it's certainly something the Phillies will keep an eye on leading up to the righty's next start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday.
More News
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Takes no-decision Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Goes 6.2 frames in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Sharp in Saturday's win•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Lit up Sunday•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Cruises to eighth win•
-
Phillies' Zack Wheeler: Seven strong innings in win•