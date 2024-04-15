Wheeler (0-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and three walks across five innings against Pittsburgh. He struck out 10.

Despite Wheeler's winless record, he's been putting together a strong start to 2024. He's gotten just six combined runs of support from his offense and has notched double-digit K's twice in four starts. Wheeler held the Pirates to just one run through five innings Sunday, but let three batters on to start the sixth and was pulled without registering an out in the frame after surrendering a grand slam to Jack Suwinski. He's tied for the second most quality starts in MLB and boasts an impressive 11.3 K/9 over 24.0 innings. Wheeler's next start will come against the White Sox on Saturday.